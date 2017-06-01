Trump, Clinton spar on Twitter after former candidate ripped Russia for loss

For a brief moment on social media, it was the 2016 campaign all over again.

Hillary Clinton on Wednesday called out Russia for her loss in November and linked alleged Russian interference to then-candidate Trump and she said she hopes investigators are able to unmask the plot.

"What we saw in this election particularly the first time we had the tech revolution really weaponized politically," she said. "It was aimed at me but it's a much deeper, more persistent effort to literally turn the clock back on so much of what we have achieved as a country."

President Trump took to Twitter later to say that Clinton “blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC.”

Clinton responded to Trump, tweeting, “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe.”

A day earlier, Trump tweeted the word just after midnight as part of a since-deleted message ostensibly decrying the media’s coverage of his administration.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump wrote in a tweet that received more than 100,000 retweets and 100,000 likes before being deleted.