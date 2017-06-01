PROMISES, PROMISES: How Trump handled international pledges

President Donald Trump kept a campaign promise by announcing Thursday that he is immediately withdrawing the U.S. from a global climate pact. Trump had said as a candidate that the Paris climate accord, signed by nearly 200 countries in 2015, would cause job losses in the U.S.

"One by one we are keeping the promises I made to the American people during my campaign for president," Trump said during a celebratory announcement in the White House Rose Garden.

A look at how Trump has handled some of his other top campaign pledges:

U.S. EMBASSY in ISRAEL:

Trump's pledge to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem remains unfulfilled, at least for now. Hours before he was to reveal his decision on the climate pact, Trump decided to temporarily leave the embassy in Tel Aviv. He signed a waiver delaying such a move for at least six months, something his predecessors from both political parties have done routinely for decades. The White House said Trump made the decision to "maximize" the chances of negotiating a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians, a decades-old diplomatic stalemate that Trump wants to help resolve. Moving the embassy risked infuriating Palestinians, who claim east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, and inflaming regional tensions. Trump hasn't abandoned his pledge to move the embassy, the White House said, adding that "the question is not if that move happens, but only when."

NORTH AMERICAN FREE TRADE AGREEMENT:

Trump in late April informed Mexico and Canada's leaders that he will not pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement and would instead seek changes. During the campaign, Trump slammed NAFTA as one of the worst deals in U.S. history and pledged to renegotiate it if elected. Trump's decision came hours after administration officials said he was considering pulling the U.S. out of NAFTA altogether. Trump has cited a telephone call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a driver behind his decision.

TRANS-PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP:

Within days of taking office on Jan. 20, Trump kept his promise to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation agreement finalized during the Obama administration that would have reduced prices and boosted sales abroad for automakers, farmers and tech companies. Trump also criticized this deal during the campaign, saying it would be a "disaster" for American jobs. He has stated a preference for one-on-one agreements with countries, instead of sweeping, multinational arrangements.

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL:

Trump criticized the Iran nuclear deal during the campaign, saying its terms were better for Iran than for the U.S. and vowing to pull out of or renegotiate the agreement. The deal, negotiated by the U.S. and other world powers, eased economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The Trump administration recently notified Congress that Iran is complying with the deal. Trump has stopped promising he will gut the agreement, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said a decision on how to proceed will be part of an Iran policy review currently under way.