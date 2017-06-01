Paris Agreement on climate change: Washington reacts to US pullout

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

Here is some immediate reaction from political leaders and organizations:

Against Withdrawal:

Former President Barack Obama- “A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children,” Obama said in a statement after Trump’s announcement. “Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden--tweeted: "We're already feeling impacts of climate change. Exiting #ParisAgreement imperils US security and our ability to own the clean energy future."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,- “President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement is a devastating failure of historic proportions,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said. “It’s now crystal clear President Trump is comfortable both ceding the moral high ground and the economic upper to hand to countries like China, and endangering the future of our planet.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-V.T.,-- “President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement is an abdication of American leadership and an international disgrace.”

Sen. Tom Carper, D-W.V., tweeted: “Withdrawal from #ParisAgreement means we’d stand with Assad instead of leading global efforts to #ActOnClimate and overcome global warming.”

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., tweeted: “Instead of listening to biz leaders, the Pope & his daughter, Trump is choosing isolation over opportunity. #ParisAgreement #ActOnClimate

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Texas, tweeted: “The world needs to know that President Trump does not speak for all Americans. There are millions of us still committed to #ActOnClimate

For Withdrawal

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.,-- “The Paris climate agreement was simply a raw deal for America. Signed by President Obama without Senate ratification, it would have driven up the cost of energy, hitting middle-class and low-income Americans the hardest,” Ryan said. “I comment President Trump for fulfilling his commitment to the American people and withdrawing from this deal.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y., -- “I applaud President Trump and his administration for dealing yet another significant blow to the Obama Administration’s assault on domestic energy production and jobs,” McConnell said. “By withdrawing from this unattainable mandate, President Trump has reiterated his commitment to protecting middle class families across the country and workers throughout coal country from higher energy prices and potential job loss.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, -- “I commend President Trump for putting American jobs first. This is great news for the Texas economy and for hardworking Americans all across our country,” Cruz said, further slamming Obama for entering the plan. “The Paris agreement would have destroyed $3 trillion in American GDP and killed 6.5 million industrial sector jobs by 2040, while even EPA’s own models conclude that it will have a negligible impact on global temperatures.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-K.Y., tweeted: "Thank you @realDonaldTrump for keeping your promise on Paris Agreement & protecting KY jobs from a bad deal. @FriendsofCoalKY” adding “This action by @realDonaldTrump is great news for the economy and could save as many as 6 million U.S. jobs.”

Republican National Committee-- "Today, President Trump once again delivered on his campaign promise to put American workers first,” said Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. "The president is sending a clear message that we will no longer remain beholden to burdensome international deals at the expense of our taxpayers."

Heritage Action—“President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement is the right course of action. By not succumbing to pressure from special interests and cosmopolitan elites, the president demonstrated he is truly committed to putting America’s economy first.”

