Paris Agreement on climate change: US withdraws as Trump calls it 'unfair'

After days of drama and suspense, President Trump announced Thursday that his administration will exit the Paris climate agreement.

"So we're getting out," Trump said. "The Paris accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States."

His decision fulfills a campaign promise and satisfies strong Republican opposition to the global climate deal but isolates the U.S. and is certain to bring condemnation from world leaders and critics in the scientific community.

Leaving the accord aligns the United States with Syria and Nicaragua.

Critics argue it will hurt the economy but supporters say it will create jobs down the line.

Trump promoted his announcement Wednesday on Twitter – prompting American allies around the world to weigh in on the consequences of the U.S. withdrawing from the global pact.

Though there are no legal ramifications for pulling out of the accord, it does alienate America and diminish its standing as a global leader.

Trump, who made his statement from the White House Rose Garden, campaigned against the climate agreement during the 2016 election season.

As a candidate, Trump vowed to “cancel” the Paris climate deal during his first major policy speech on energy in March 2016. In that same speech, he slammed “draconian climate rules” and vowed to cut any funding for United Nations programs related to combatting climate change. In the past, Trump has refused to acknowledge that humans contribute to climate change and has dismissed it as a hoax.

The Paris Climate Agreement is a pact between nearly 200 nations to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to fight climate change. The U.S., the world’s second largest emitter of carbon, would be required to reduce fossil fuel emissions nearly 30 percent by 2025.

Former President Barack Obama used his power as president to join the Paris Accord without a vote in the legislature. Similarly, Trump can use his authority to call it quits.

Though the Paris Climate Agreement is not legally binding, the decision to either stay or withdraw has been deeply polarizing not only with lawmakers but also members of Trump’s inner circle.

Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon as well as EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt have been pressing the president to exit the deal. Trump’s daughter Ivanka as well as business leaders and other U.S. allies have been pushing pro-Paris agenda, Politico reported.

Business leaders including Apple's Tim Cook and Tesla’s Elon Musk had also lobbied Trump to stay in the agreement.