Paris Agreement: Gore blasts Trump move withdrawing US from deal

Former Vice President Al Gore blasted the decision of President Donald Trump to remove the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement on Thursday, calling it "reckless" and "indefensible."

Gore, who has made two documentaries advocating climate change action, said in a statement, “Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a reckless and indefensible action. It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time. But make no mistake: if President Trump won’t lead, the American people will.

"Civic leaders, mayors, governors, CEOs, investors and the majority of the business community will take up this challenge," Gore said. "We are in the middle of a clean energy revolution that no single person or group can stop. President Trump’s decision is profoundly in conflict with what the majority of Americans want from our president; but no matter what he does, we will ensure that our inevitable transition to a clean energy economy continues.”

“The Paris accord will undermine our economy,” Trump said during the announcement in the White House Rose Garden. Participating in the deal, the president argued, “puts us at a permanent disadvantage.”

“It’s time to exit,” he said.

The Paris Climate Agreement is a pact among nearly 200 nations made to voluntarily cut greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change. Under the terms of the deal the U.S., the world’s second largest emitter of carbon, would be required to reduce fossil fuel emissions around 30 percent by 2025.

Gore and Trump previously met at Trump Tower in New York City in December. Gore called the conversation he had with Trump at the time “extremely interesting.”