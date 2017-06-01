Nigel Farage: Report I'm 'person of interest' in Russia probe is 'hysterical nonsense'

Former U.K. Independence Party leader and Brexit advocate Nigel Farage dismissed a report that he was a "person of interest" in the FBI's investigation of alleged links between Russian officials and President Trump's campaign.

"If ever there was a case of fake news, this is it," Farage told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" about the report by The Guardian newspaper. "It is total and utter hysterical nonsense."

The Guardian report alleged that Farage "raised the interest" of investigators due to his links to the Trump campaign and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. During last year's presidential campaign, Wikileaks published troves of hacked emails taken from computers belonging to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta.

"What they’ve done is they’ve tried to join the dots together," Farage told host Tucker Carlson. "You know, I was involved with Brexit, I was involved with the Trump campaign, I was involved with upsetting their little world in 2016, therefore I must somehow be associated with the Russians."

Farage emphatically stated that he had "never been to Russia. I’ve never done business in Russia. I have literally no political connections with Russia whatsoever.

"The whole thing is a fantasy from people who cannot accept the fact they lost badly last year," added Farage, who predicted that "in my case, in 48 hours, this will blow over."