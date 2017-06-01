Michigan congressman who believes in climate change says God will 'take care of it'

A Republican congressman from Michigan said at a town hall meeting on Friday that God will “take care” of climate change if there’s ever a “real problem.”

Rep. Tim Walberg, a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, was reportedly speaking at a coffee hour in Coldwater, Mich., when he made the comments.

"I believe there's climate change. I believe there's been climate change since the beginning of time," Walberg said. "Do I think man has some impact? Yeah, of course. Can man change the entire universe? No."

He went on: "Why do I believe that? Well, as a Christian, I believe that there is a creator in God who is much bigger than us. And I'm confident that, if there's a real problem, he can take care of it."

Walberg, 66, told the audience that he did not expect them to agree with him.

Meanwhile, President Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.

Trump promoted his announcement Wednesday night on Twitter, after a day in which U.S. allies around the world sounded alarms about the likely consequences of a U.S. withdrawal. Trump himself kept everyone in suspense, saying he was still listening to “a lot of people both ways.”

Abandoning the pact would isolate the U.S. from a raft of international allies who spent years negotiating the 2015 agreement to fight global warming and pollution by reducing carbon emissions in nearly 200 nations.

While traveling abroad last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and the Vatican. Withdrawing would leave the United States aligned only with Russia among the world’s industrialized economies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

