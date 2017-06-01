Lara Trump: 'Appalling' that no one stopped Kathy Griffin's bloody Trump mask photo

President Trump's daughter-in-law told Fox News' "Hannity" Wednesday that it was "appalling" that no one prevented comedienne Kathy Griffin from taking a photo with a bloodied mask resembling President Trump's head.

"It probably wasn’t just Kathy Griffin," Lara Trump told host Sean Hannity. "She has many people around her. There was a photographer involved. I’m sure she has a publicist that works with her. There were a lot of people around that could have said, ‘You know what, this crosses a line.'

Griffin was heavily criticized for the grisly-looking photo. Earlier Wednesday, CNN announced that it had "terminated" its deal with Griffin for her to co-host the network's New Year's Eve countdown show.

CNN 'TERMINATES' KATHY GRIFFIN'S HOSTING DUTIES ON NEW YEAR'S EVE PROGRAM

"It tells you the society that we live in today and what some people deem acceptable," continued Lara, who is married to Trump's second son, Eric. "Had this happened to President Obama, I can only imagine what people would be saying right now."

Trump and his family have been the subject of repeated attacks since the businessman announced he was running for president in the summer of 2015.

"I’d love to say that it gets easier. It doesn’t get easier, but we can handle it," Lara Trump said. "We’ve taken it for almost two years and we understand that this is the world we live in and we’ve accepted it, in a way.

"But I think what is not acceptable is that people do things like what Kathy Griffin did, that there are people out there that would rather see our president fail rather than see our country succeed," she added. "And it’s very dangerous and we live in a very, very dangerous place right now and it’s very frightening to all of us."