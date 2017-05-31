White House briefly put on lockdown after person tries to jump bike rack

The White House was briefly put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a person tried to jump over a bike rack marking the perimeter of the executive mansion.

In a statement, the Secret Service said the unidentified individual attempted to jump over the barricade in First Division Park, located southwest of the White House, just before 4:30 p.m.

MAN AT DC'S TRUMP HOTEL FOUND WITH GUNS, AMMO IN CAR, POLICE SAY

The agency said the individual was apprehended before making it over the barricade. Visitors were told to leave the area while the individual was arrested and charged with unlawful entry.

The incident occurred hours after a Pennsylvania man staying at Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue was arrested on weapons charges.

Bryan Moles, 43, was charged with carrying a weapon without a license and possession of unregistered ammunition after authorities received a call from a tipster who notified them that Moles was armed and heading to Washington D.C.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Moles’ motive for coming to Washington with weapons is still unknown. He called the circumstances “very peculiar” and said that authorities “averted a potential disaster” by acting quickly on the tipster’s information and making the arrest.