Trump's Twitter typos: From 'covfefe' to 'unpresidented'

President Donald Trump is known for using Twitter to communicate his thoughts — but he’s also known for the spelling and grammar errors riddling his tweets.

Trump turned his most recent spelling mistake into a contest of sorts Wednesday morning, asking his 31 million followers to figure out what exactly is “covfefe.”

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump tweeted just after midnight Wednesday in a post that has since been deleted.

Later Wednesday morning, Trump asked which of his followers “can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe.’”

“Enjoy,” Trump said.

But while Twitter users try to figure out what the president was referring to, here’s a look at Trump’s other infamous Twitter gaffes.

“Loose”

Before Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was dubbed “Lyin’ Ted” during the 2016 election by the Trump, the Manhattan businessman predicted his GOP opponent would “loose” to then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Ted Cruz is totally unelectable, if he even gets to run (born in Canada). Will loose big to Hillary. Polls show I beat Hillary easily! WIN!” Trump tweeted in January 2016.

The tweet was not deleted.

“Payed”

“All of the phony T.V. commercials against me are bought and payed for by SPECIAL INTEREST GROUPS, the bandits that tell your pols what to do,” Trump said in a still-live March 2016 tweet.

In nautical terms, the past tense of pay is “payed.” But when it comes to finance, it’s “paid.”

“Barrack”

In multiple instances, Trump added an additional letter to his presidential predecessor’s name.

“The dying [National Review] has totally given up the fight against Barrack Obama. They have been losing for years. I will beat Hillary!” Trump tweeted in January 2016.

“Just another desperate move by the man who should have easily beaten Barrack Obama,” Trump said in March 2016 in a tweet about Mitt Romney.

“Unpresidented”

It took Trump and his team more than an hour to fix the atrocious spelling of the word “unprecedented” in a December 2016 tweet.

“China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters - rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented act,” Trump tweeted.

The corrected tweet was retweeted more than 19,000 times.

The Guardian dubbed "unpresidented" to be its word of the year.

“Honered”

The day after he was inaugurated, Trump misspelled the word “honored.”

“I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States,” he said.

As the British newspaper Metro reported, that wasn’t the first time Trump struggled with a variation of the word “honor” in tweets. Following a February 2016 debate, Trump tweeted, “Wow, every poll said I won the debate last night. Great honer!”

Both tweets were deleted.

“Gas” and “Thr”

Trump has often decried the press coverage he and his administration have received throughout the course of his presidential campaign and young presidency. But his frustration with the media was possibly more glaringly evident with a January typo-ridden tweet.

“Thr coverage about me in the [New York Times] and the [Washington Post] gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its…..,” Trump said on January 28, 2017.

Aside from not capitalizing the Times, Trump misspelled the words “the” and “has.”

“Hearby” versus “Here by”

As the Washington Post’s Mike Madden pointed out, Trump twice struggled with the word “hereby” on March 3.

“I here by demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it,” Trump said.

That tweet was deleted, and Trump tried again.

“I hearby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it,” Trump said.

Trump eventually got “hereby” right that afternoon, and the correct tweet garnered more than 40,000 retweets.

“Tapp”

“How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during this very sacred election process,” Trump tweeted on March 4, 2017. “This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Despite the blatant spelling error — and despite former FBI director James Comey repudiating the claim — the tweet has not been deleted. It has more than 53,000 retweets.