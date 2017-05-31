Trump's digital guru denies Russia aided president's campaign

The man in charge of digital operations for President Trump's campaign denied Tuesday that Russian operatives played any role in the Republican's election victory this past November.

Brad Parscale denied that his team made use of Russian computer programs to target potential voters with positive stories about Trump and negative stories about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

"The data we used on this campaign directly came from the Republican National Committee and what they did after the 2012 election to build a data set like never seen before," Parscale told "The Story with Martha MacCallum." "We didn’t need data, we didn’t need it from anyone else. It was right here in the United States of America and the best data is right here."

Parscale said reports about the Trump campaign's alleged dealings with Russian officials was a "false narrative" being pushed by Democrats in response to Clinton's surprise defeat.

"They don’t want to believe their candidate was so bad that this is even possible," Parscale said. "And the truth is, that data was already there and we just used it to beat a bad candidate with a great candidate."

Parscale also defended Jared Kusher, the president's senior adviser and son-in-law, after a number of reports suggested that Kushner had tried to set up a secret communications channel between Trump's transition team and the Kremlin.

"This is a guy that truly cares about myself [and] everybody on the campaign," Parscale said. "You just hate to see that happen to good Americans and people who want to move the country forward ... I just can’t believe it.