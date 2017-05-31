Trump tweets 'covfefe,' causes Twitter frenzy

President Donald Trump sent the Twitter world into a frenzy early Wednesday morning after sending out what looked like an unfished tweet containing a typo.

Based on Trump’s harsh criticism of the media in the past, the president could’ve meant to say “coverage.”

The jumbled tweet could have been referencing this report.

Five hours later the mysterious tweet remained on Trump’s personal twitter account with over 123,000 retweets and 157,000 likes.

“Covefe” became the number one trend on Twitter across the U.S., The Hill reported.

Trump’s critics used the opportunity to poked fun at his blunder including Rosie O’Donnell who has had a year’s long feud with the president.

Merriam-Webster, best known for its dictionaries, also took a jab at Trump.

The tweet was shortly removed after 5:30 AM ET. At 6:09 AM ET Trump responded, making light of his tweet.

"Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!" he tweeted.