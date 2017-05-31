Police: Man arrested outside DC Trump hotel with 2 guns

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday morning at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., after police say they found a rifle and handgun in his car.

Police have identified the person arrested as 43-year-old Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania.

A report states that police received information that Moles would have the guns. And after officers arrived at the hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue they saw one firearm "in plain view" in Moles' vehicle and found another inside the glove box.

The report states police seized a Glock 23 pistol, a Bushmaster assault-style rifle and 90 rounds of ammunition.

Police say Moles was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license outside a home or business and having unregistered ammunition.

A hotel spokeswoman identified the person arrested as a guest who was "behaving suspiciously." However, she declined to further discuss specifics, citing an ongoing investigation.

"We take the safety and security of guests very seriously. It is our first priority," the spokeswoman told Fox News.

Fox News' Ellison Barber contributed to this report.

