President Trump's Memorial Day tweets

President Trump took to Twitter on Memorial Day honoring service men and women, but also added a 40-character message for North Korea.

Trump began the Memorial Day holiday by tweeting, “Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. Home of the free, because of the brave. #MemorialDay.”

But just minutes later, Trump sent out another message, slamming North Korea.

“North Korea has shown great disrespect for their neighbor, China, by shooting off yet another ballistic missile…but China is trying hard.”

President Trump tweeted again, remembering the men and women who made “the ultimate sacrifice.”

“Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank, you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!”

He added:

“I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning.”

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

