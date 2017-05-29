President Trump lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

President Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to perform one of the most solemn duties as commander-in-chief –laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Vice President Mike Pence attended the ceremony, along with Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary Gen. John Kelly.

Trump laid the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, backed away, and put his hand on his heart for the sounding of the Taps.

Secretary Mattis will give his first Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery, before President Trump gives his address to honor the fallen military men and women on this Memorial Day, 2017.

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

