US National Security Adviser 'not concerned' with Kushner, Russia back-channel allegations

President Trump’s National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters during a press conference at the G7 Summit in Sicily that he is “not concerned” with reports that Jared Kushner tried to set up diplomatic back-channels with Russia.

McMaster initially declined to speak on the Kushner reports but when asked if he would be concerned if someone in the administration tried to set up a backchannel with the Kremlin, he said “no,” Reuters reported.

"We have back-channel communications with any number of individual (countries). So generally speaking, about back-channel communications, what that allows you to do is communicate in a discreet manner," McMaster said, adding that “we're not concerned about it."

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, allegedly proposed a secret back-channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team during a December meeting with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Kushner reportedly spoke with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak several times about creating that line of communication to facilitate sensitive discussions aimed at exploring the incoming administration's options with Russia as it was developing its Syria policy.

An attorney for Kushner responded late Friday about the alleged conversations with Kislyak, saying his client participated in myriad calls during that time and doesn’t recall those being alleged.

Kushner’s legal counsel has said that their client will cooperate with federal investigators and Congress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.