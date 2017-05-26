Ted Cruz improperly accounted for Goldman Sachs loans, FEC decides

Sen. Ted Cruz improperly accounted for Goldman Sachs loans he acquired during his 2012 Senate campaign, the Federal Election Commission ruled on Thursday.

In an unanimous vote, FEC commissioners decided that the nearly $1.1 million in loans made to the to the campaign by Goldman Sachs and Citigroup should have been disclosed to voters and the American public.

The final report from the FEC is expected in 30 days. Future action, such as penalty for Cruz, would be decided, should the FEC decide to initiate an “enforcement action” at a later date, according to the FEC.

The revelations surrounding the Cruz campaign’s handling of Goldman Sachs funds first surfaced in January 2016 during the presidential race, when the The New York Times reported that Cruz failed to note that he’d received a low-interest loan from Goldman Sachs, which employed his wife, Heidi.

“Those loans have been disclosed over and over and over again on multiple filings,” Cruz said at a press conference in January of 2016. “If it was the case that they were not filed as the FEC requires, then we’ll amend the filings. But all of the information has been public and transparent for many years. And that’s the end of that.”

The Cruz campaign told reporters last year that the loans were not something the senator and his wife were trying to hide, and that any mishandlings were an “oversight.”

Federal election law permits candidates to take loans from commercial banks, but only if they disclose the funding source, interest rate and other terms. Candidates are also able to lend their campaigns unlimited personal funds.

Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the FEC decision.

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

