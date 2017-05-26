Illinois ex-congressional candidate charged with DUI, hitting officer

Former Democratic congressional candidate Mark Wicklund on April 18 reportedly crashed his car while driving under the influence and hit a police officer at the hospital afterward.

Wicklund has been charged with driving under the influence and a preliminary charge of aggravated battery against a police officer in Macon County, Illinois, the Herald & Review reported last week.

The former candidate was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Ill. after rolling his car in an accident while leaving a golf course. An affidavit by a patrol officer detailed the incident at the hospital.

THE WEEK IN PICTURES

"Mark was cussing, screaming and shouting profanities towards officers and medical staff," the officer said.

The officer also said that Wicklund was, "heavily intoxicated, with bloodshot, glassy eyes."

Click for more from the Washington Free Beacon.