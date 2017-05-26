Greg Gianforte wins: Republican apologizes to reporter who accused him of assault

Republican Greg Gianforte won Montana’s special election Thursday and used his victory speech to apologize to Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs who accused him of assault.

“When you make a mistake, you have to own up to it. That’s the Montana way,” Gianforte told a crowd who came out to celebrate his victory over Democratic rival Rob Quist.

“Last night I made a mistake, and I took an action that I can’t take back, and I’m not proud of what happened. I should not have responded in the way that I did, and for that I’m sorry. I should not have treated that reporter that way, and for that I am sorry Mr. Ben Jacobs."

Gianforte was a strong favorite to defeat Quist and that continued even after his incident with Jacobs. Witnesses, including a Fox News crew, said Gianforte grabbed Jacobs and slammed him to the ground, while yelling “Get the hell out of here!” Jacobs was grilling Gianforte about the Republican health care bill.

The Republican was cited for misdemeanor assault hours before the polls opened in Montana. He ignored calls by national Republicans to apologize to the reporter before his victory speech.

The win reaffirms Montana’s voters support for Trump. The Democrats are now 0-for-3 in special elections, having lost in Kansas and Georgia districts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.