Greg Gianforte: A look at the congressional candidate accused of assaulting reporter

Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for a special House election in Montana, was officially charged with assaulting a journalist on Wednesday — just one day before the election.

As The Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs attempted to ask Gianforte a question about the recently released Congressional Budget Office cost estimate of the House GOP’s health care legislation, Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck and slammed him to the ground, according to Fox News’ eyewitness account.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office cited Gianforte with a misdemeanor assault. He must appear in court by June 7, a county clerk told Fox News.

Here’s a look at who Gianforte is and his campaign thus far.

Personal life

Gianforte, 56, raised his four children in Bozeman, Mont., along with his wife, Susan, according to his campaign website.

Gianforte cofounded software firm RightNow Technologies 20. It was sold to Oracle in 2012 for $1.8 billion, raising questions about just who got the money, the Billings Gazette reported in 2014.

At the time, Gianforte said he and his wife controlled about 20 to 25 percent of the stock, worth up to $400 million when Oracle bought the company.

His net worth is thought to be anywhere between hundreds of millions to more than $1 billion, according to the National Journal.

Gianforte's reported 2016 income ranged between $2.3 million to $15.7 million with assets ranging between $65 million and $315 million, Montana's KXLH-TV reported.

Gianforte ran as a Republican for Montana’s 2016 gubernatorial race but lost to the Democratic incumbent, Steve Bullock, in November.

Special election

Gianforte is the Republicans’ candidate in Montana’s special election to replace Ryan Zinke, the new Interior Department secretary.

Although Gianforte has the backing of the White House, Gianforte said it himself this final week before the vote — “This race is closer than it should be.”

Gianforte is pitted against Democrat Rob Quist, a progressive cowboy musician with the backing of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Quist has managed to narrow Gianforte’s consistent lead over recent weeks in what has become a surprisingly competitive race.

Montanans vote on May 25.

‘Body-slamming’ incident

Wednesday evening, as a Fox News crew was setting up for an interview with Gianforte at a campaign barbecue, Jacobs came into the room with his recorder and began to ask Gianforte for a comment on the C.B.O. score. Gianforte declined to comment and directed Jacobs to his spokesman.

But Jacobs persisted and that’s when the situation turned violent, according to witness accounts.

The Fox News crew in the room said Gianforte “grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him.” Gianforte also punched the reporter, according to witnesses.

In a statement, Gianforte’s campaign alleged that Jacobs “aggressively shoved a recorder” in the Republican candidate’s face and “asked badgering questions.” The statement also said Jacobs was asked to lower his recorder.

In the audio recording released of the incident, Gianforte cannot be heard asking Jacobs to remove a recorder.

“To be clear, at no point did any of us who witnessed this assault see Jacobs show any form of physical aggression toward Gianforte, who left the area after giving statements to local sheriff’s deputies,” Fox News reporter Alicia Acuna, who witnessed the altercation, said in her account.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that Jacobs was evaluated in an ambulance at the scene and then transported to a local hospital. When he left the hospital, his arm was in a sling, according to the newspaper. Jacobs also said on the tape and in subsequent interviews that Gianforte broke his glasses.

In a statement, Gallatin Sheriff Brian Gootkin said the nature of Jacobs’ injuries was not enough to charge Gianforte with a felony assault. Gootkin also admitted that he contributed $250 to Gianforte in March.

“This contribution has nothing to do with our investigation which is now complete,” he said.

In what the Billings Gazette called “without precedent,” it and other Montana newspapers pulled their endorsements late Wednesday following the altercation.

Gianforte canceled a previously scheduled interview with Fox News slated for Thursday afternoon.

Russian ties

The Guardian reported in April that Gianforte has financial ties to multiple Russian companies — a controversial topic as the F.B.I. investigates the Trump administration’s own ties to Russia.

Gianforte, according to the Guardian, has nearly $250,000 shares in two index funds with substantial holdings in U.S.-sanctioned Russian firms.

The Obama administration put in place sanctions which covered the firms three years ago, the Associated Press reported.