Trump told Russians Comey is 'nut job,' report says

President Trump called former FBI Director James Comey “crazy” and “a real nut job” during a May meeting with Russians officials at the White House and said that firing the top cop had relieved “great pressure” on him, according to a report by The New York Times.

“I just fired the head of the FBI,” Trump, according to a document read to the Times by an American official. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

The report broke moments after Trump departed on his first trip abroad as commander-in-chief. A separate report in The Washington Post also said the Russia probe has identified a current White House official as a person of interest.

The comments reported by the Times, allegedly made one day after Trump abruptly fired Comey, could fuel allegations Trump got rid of him because of the investigation into possible collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

On May 10, Trump hosted Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, along with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer blamed the media on Friday for pulling focus from national security issues.

"By grandstanding and politicizing the investigation into Russia's actions, James Comey created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia," Spicer said.

"The investigation would have always continued, and obviously, the termination of Comey would not have ended it. Once again, the real story is that our national security has been undermined by the leaking of private and highly classified conversations."