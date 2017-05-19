Melania Trump to meet with U.S. military families during first trip

The Office of the First Lady announced Thursday that Melania Trump will deliver remarks to U.S. military families when she joins the president during his inaugural overseas trip.

“I am very excited for the upcoming trip,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “This will not just be an opportunity to support my husband as he works on important matters of national security and foreign relations, it will also be my honor to visit and speak with women and children from different countries, with different perspectives.”

The trip will include a four-country, five-stop tour that begins Friday. The Trumps will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium, and the trip includes an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The first lady is joining the president for some events, but will participate in other events on her own.

The White House isn't releasing a comprehensive itinerary for Mrs. Trump, citing security concerns.

Mrs. Trump, a native of the central European nation of Slovenia, says she'll spend time at her events speaking with women and children.

The Trumps are scheduled to return to Washington on May 27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report