Senator says Flynn hasn't responded to subpoena

The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says his panel has not received a response from Michael Flynn's lawyer -- correcting his earlier statement that Flynn would not comply with a subpoena.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina says ousted National Security Adviser Flynn's attorneys "have not yet indicated their intentions regarding the Senate Intelligence Committee's subpoena" as part of the panel's probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Burr says he would welcome Flynn's willingness to cooperate. Hours earlier, Burr said Flynn's lawyer said he wouldn't comply, "and that is not a surprise to the committee. We'll figure out on General Flynn what the next step, if any, is."