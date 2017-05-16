Slain DNC staffer had contact with WikiLeaks, investigator says

There is tangible evidence on the laptop of a former DNC staffer that confirms he was talking to WikiLeaks prior to his murder, a private investigator suggested Monday.

Seth Rich was killed last July in what authorities have called a robbery gone awry.

But Rod Wheeler, a former D.C. homicide detective and Fox News contributor, is leading a parallel investigation into Rich’s murder.

Wheeler told Fox 5 DC that he believes there is a cover up and the police department may have been told to back down from the investigation.

"The police department nor the FBI have been forthcoming,” Wheeler told the station. “They haven't been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer, which I believe is either at the police department or either at the FBI. I have been told both.”

Wheeler added that a source in the D.C. police department “looked him in the eye” and told him that investigators were told to stand down in the case.

“Now, that is highly unusual for a murder investigation, especially from a police department,” he said. “Again, I don’t think it comes from the chief’s office, but I do believe there is a correlation between the mayor's office and the DNC and that is the information that will come out.”

Links between Rich and WikiLeaks was raised when the Julian Assange, the founder of the whistleblowing website, offered a $20,000 reward leading to the arrest of the killers.

Assange also implied in August that Rich was killed because he was the WikiLeaks source of emails from top DNC officials showing they WikiLeaks source of emails from top DNC officials showing they conspired to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders from becoming the party’s presidential nominee. That controversy resulted in Debbie Wasserman Schultz having to resign as DNC chairperson.

Joel Rich, Seth’s father, downplayed any possible link between his son and the website. He told Fox News in January he believes Seth was killed during a robbery and not because he leaked information.

Security footage showed two men following Rich home moments before he was shot twice in the back. The camera only captured the assailants’ legs. Police said nothing of value was stolen from Rich.

Rich would have had access to sensitive DNC information. His main duty at the DNC was to build an online system to get out the vote. The system, which combines government data, technologies and formats from all 50 states, allows anyone to check if they are registered to vote and, if not, where to register and how.

