Senator Rand Paul is a fan of Seinfeld. Every year around Christmas time, Paul celebrates the parody holiday “Festivus” by sharing his annual “airing of grievances,” an idiosyncratic practice made popular by the ‘90s comedy series. In the show, George Costanza’s dad Frank begins the celebration by ranting openly about his problems with everything.

Just like the show, Paul took to Twitter to air all the grievances he had with the world in 2016. He was simultaneously candid, humorous and serious.

“Good morning, Seinfeld fans and Happy Festivus everywhere! Today I’ll have my annual #AiringofGrievances. Join me here throughout the day,” he tweeted. His first order of business was the issue of fake news.

