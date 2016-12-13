A 19-year-old New York college student was caught bringing in a collection of weapons, fireworks and a squirt gun into Trump Tower Monday and is in police custody.

According to the New York Daily News, Alexander Wang — who studied finance at Baruch College — was caught with a hunting knife, an M-100 firework, a Swiss Army knife, a flashlight, handcuffs, an 8-foot black rope, a laptop and a garrote — a wire typically used to strangle someone — when entering Trump Tower Monday evening. Wang also had a clear water gun in his backpack.

Wang told police he likes to study in Trump Tower and had brought all the weapons into the building in his backpack on multiple occasions before, according to the report. Authorities were alerted to the weapons by a metal detector at a security checkpoint that went off when he entered.

Wang told police he's a survivalist who likes martial arts and setting off fireworks along the East River, which is why he had a knife and the M-100.