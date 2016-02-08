Former Mexican President Felipe Calderon may be speaking for many Mexicans when he spoke with CNBC’s Hadley Gamble Sunday about GOP candidate Donald Trump’s proposal to “build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, that Mexicans will pay for.”

In the interview Calderon said: “Mexican people, we are not going to pay a single cent for such a stupid wall! And it's going to be completely useless,” he added after a round of applause.

He went on to say about Trump that he is not a "very well-informed man."

Calderon, who served as Mexican President between 2006 and 2012, spoke eloquently about the financial ramifications of building the wall Trump has talked about.

“Who are the buyers of American products? Mexicans. We love American products. We travel to the U.S. We spend a lot of money. If this guy (or anyone) pretends that closing the border to anyone for trade or for people is going to provide prosperity to the United States, [he] is completely crazy.”

According to a Pew Research report in November, more Mexicans were emigrating from the U.S. than entering the country.

Trump, who came in second to Ted Cruz in the GOP Iowa caucus last week, caused a furor at the beginning of his campaign when he used a video of supposed illegal immigrants scrambling over a wall to prove the “problem” in Mexico — the video was later debunked when it was discovered to have been shot several years ago in Morocco.

