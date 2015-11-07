Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was to appear with Florida Gov. Jeb Bush at an event near Milwaukee touting school choice.

The event Monday comes the day before Bush was to participate in the next Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee.

It will mark the first time Walker has appeared publicly with a Republican presidential candidate since he dropped out of the race on Sept. 21.

Hispanics for School Choice announced the joint appearance Friday. The group says Walker and Bush will meet with charter and private school students at La Casa de Esperanza in Waukesha.

Both Walker and Bush are advocates for school choice programs.

Walker has expanded Wisconsin's program statewide, and as governor of Florida Bush was an advocate for vouchers and school choice programs.

