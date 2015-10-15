Republican presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio, who has moved up to fourth place in the most recent Fox News Poll but is lagging behind some of his rivals in fundraising, met with more than a dozen top donors for former GOP candidate Scott Walker in Manhattan on Wednesday, according to a Rubio source with direct knowledge of the meeting.

Among the attendees were Jonathan Burkan and Eric Anton, two of the top donors for the Wisconsin governor, the source said.

Two other big Walker donors, Anthony Scaramucci and Dan Runde, recently signed up with rival former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

Rubio's presidential campaign netted $6 million in the past three months, behind Ted Cruz - who raised over $12 million - and Dr. Ben Carson, who raised $20 million.

Businesswoman Carly Fiorina also passed the Florida Senator in the third quarter, with approximately $6.8 million.

The Rubio meeting with Walker's former donors was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram

Serafin Gomez is a Special Events & Politics Producer for FOX News Channel and former special campaign correspondent for Fox News Latino. Fin formerly worked as the Miami Bureau Producer for Fox News Channel where he covered Florida Politics & Latin America. Follow him on Twitter: @Finnygo.

