New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez and her husband will be leaping from a plane as part of a Republican fundraiser.

They'll be skydiving Saturday from a Cessna airplane at 10,500 feet as part of an event being hosted by House Speaker Don Tripp at his home in Socorro. Corporate donors, lobbyists and at least one political action committee are expected to attend.

The two-term governor and her husband will be joined by members of the club Skydive New Mexico. The skydivers will be jumping with American flags.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/1FRU8vB ) that the jump will be the first for Martinez, who made history in 2010 when she was elected as the state's first female governor. She's also the nation's only Latina governor.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram