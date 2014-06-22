SAO PAULO (AP) – Brazil's ruling Workers Party on Saturday formalized President Dilma Rousseff's bid for re-election in voting on Oct. 5.
Speaking to 800 delegates at the party conference in Brasilia, Rousseff said she would lead the country to a "new development cycle and increase investments to improve social, educational and health services."
Vice President Michel Temer again shares the ticket with her.
Polls have consistently shown the 66-year-old president with a strong lead over her closest challenger, Sen. Aecio Neves. The latest poll from the Brazilian Institute of Public Opinion and Statistics showed her with a 39 percent to 21 percent lead over Neves.
Rousseff, a former guerrilla who was imprisoned for more than three years and tortured during the 1964-1985 dictatorship was elected four years ago to replace former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who served two terms.
