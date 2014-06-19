Vice President Joe Biden is in the Dominican Republic for talks expected to touch on energy security and crime-fighting.

Biden is scheduled to meet with Danilo Medina at the presidential palace in Santo Domingo. Later in the day, he's scheduled to visit a solar energy facility and meet with U.S. Embassy staff.

Biden and Medina are expected to discuss regional issues including energy security and transnational crime. It was not immediately clear whether they would discuss a new law creating a path to citizenship for people of Haitian descent born in the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. vice president traveled to the Dominican Republic from Colombia and is scheduled to fly to Guatemala on Friday. It's his second visit to the region this year.

