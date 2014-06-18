A former porn star hopes to shake things up a bit as he runs for a post in the Palm Beach County School Board.

David Mech, professionally known as Dave Pounder, is a resident of Boca Raton and says sex education will be the focus of his campaign.

"I absolutely believe that condoms and comprehensive sex education must be available in all of our high schools, and perhaps even as early as middle school," Mech told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Mech said teen pregnancy is his main concern. His other priorities would include improving technology and innovation and keeping religious morality out of schools.

Mech, 38, has a master's degree and now runs the Happy/Fun Math Tutor service.

Mech is no stranger to the School Board – he’s suing the district in federal court after they removed his signs advertising his tutoring service once they learned about his background in the adult film industry. Mech claims this was a civil rights violation, and the case set for trial in November.

Mech is running for the District 3 seat against Karen Brill, the incumbent, and John Hartman, a law student. The election will be Aug. 26.

Mech isn’t the first porn star to venture into the political arena. Mary Carey ran for California governor in the 2003 recall election. And Manhattan madam Kristin David ran for New York City comptroller last year.