Mexico's border with Guatemala is also teeming with migrants crossing illegally, but the level of violence there is much lower than in the north.

A Texas congressman is calling on the Obama administration to help Mexico secure its southern border to help stem an influx of immigrants from Central American countries.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar met Saturday with Border Patrol agents, immigrant families and unaccompanied children who entered the country illegally. Most of them are from Central American countries, such as Guatemala and El Salvador, and entered the United States after trekking through Mexico.

The McAllen Monitor reported that Cuellar said securing the U.S.-Mexico border isn't enough. The United States must also work with Mexico to secure its southern border, and engage Guatemala and El Salvador otherwise "we're going to continue having them continue crossing over."

Thousands of unaccompanied minors from Central America have been entering the United States in recent months.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino