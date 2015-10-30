A peak into a Day of the Dead holiday on the streets of Querétaro

Across Mexico, the Day of the Dead festival runs from October 31st until November 2nd, which is a non-workable holiday.

Altar_Casa_1 An altar in the heart of a home dedicated to loved ones who have passed away. The objects placed on the altar are "ofrendas" or "offerings." (Courtesy of Monica Serrano) altar_casa_1

Altar_Frida_3 An altar dedicated to artist and icon Frida Kahlo. (Courtesy of Monica Serrano) altar_frida_3

Flores_de_Cempazuchitl Cempazuchitl flowers, as the Mexican marigold flower is known, is known as "the flower of the dead." The flowers are a key element in the Day of the Dead festivities. (Courtesy of Monica Serrano) flores_de_cempazuchitl

altar_mexico__1_ An altar in downtown Querétaro. (Courtesy of Monica Serrano) altar_mexico__1_

Altar_Centro_1 QUERETARO, MX. Altar in downtown Querétaro. (Courtesy of Monica Serrano) altar_centro_1

P1010296 QUERETARO, MX. Sugar skulls that are decorated by hand, are placed on the altar. (Courtesy of Monica Serrano) p1010296

Altar_Casa_3 QUERETARO, MX. White candles illuminate the altar. The candles are an important element that must be put on the altar. (Courtesy of Monica Serrano) altar_casa_3

QUERETARO, MX. (Courtesy of Monica Serrano)