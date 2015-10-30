A peak into a Day of the Dead holiday on the streets of Querétaro
Across Mexico, the Day of the Dead festival runs from October 31st until November 2nd, which is a non-workable holiday.
FoxNews.com
http://www.foxnews.com/
Altar_Casa_1
An altar in the heart of a home dedicated to loved ones who have passed away. The objects placed on the altar are "ofrendas" or "offerings."
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
altar_casa_1
Altar_Frida_3
An altar dedicated to artist and icon Frida Kahlo.
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
altar_frida_3
Flores_de_Cempazuchitl
Cempazuchitl flowers, as the Mexican marigold flower is known, is known as "the flower of the dead." The flowers are a key element in the Day of the Dead festivities.
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
flores_de_cempazuchitl
altar_mexico__1_
An altar in downtown Querétaro.
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
altar_mexico__1_
Altar_Frida_2
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
altar_frida_2
Altar_Centro_5
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
altar_centro_5
Altar_Frida_4
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
altar_frida_4
Altar_Centro_1
QUERETARO, MX. Altar in downtown Querétaro.
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
altar_centro_1
P1010296
QUERETARO, MX. Sugar skulls that are decorated by hand, are placed on the altar.
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
p1010296
Altar_Frida_6
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
altar_frida_6
Altar_Casa_3
QUERETARO, MX. White candles illuminate the altar. The candles are an important element that must be put on the altar.
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
altar_casa_3
altar_mexico__2_
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
altar_mexico__2_
Altar_Centro_2
(Photo by Monica Serrano)
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
altar_centro_2
Alta_Casar_2
(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)
alta_casar_2