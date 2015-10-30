Fox News
A peak into a Day of the Dead holiday on the streets of Querétaro
Across Mexico, the Day of the Dead festival runs from October 31st until November 2nd, which is a non-workable holiday.
An altar in the heart of a home dedicated to loved ones who have passed away. The objects placed on the altar are "ofrendas" or "offerings." 

(Courtesy of Monica Serrano)

An altar dedicated to artist and icon Frida Kahlo. 

Cempazuchitl flowers, as the Mexican marigold flower is known, is known as "the flower of the dead." The flowers are a key element in the Day of the Dead festivities. 

An altar in downtown Querétaro. 

QUERETARO, MX. Altar in downtown Querétaro. 

QUERETARO, MX. Sugar skulls that are decorated by hand, are placed on the altar. 

QUERETARO, MX. White candles illuminate the altar. The candles are an important element that must be put on the altar. 

