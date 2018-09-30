What do you do when the pain of grief overwhelms you?

If you’ve ever lost a loved one, then surely you know the aching emptiness of grief. Often the pain is beyond measure – an overwhelming and profound sadness that words can barely begin to describe.

Along with the sadness often come questions like:

“Why her? She was too young.”

“Why him? He didn’t deserve this.”

“Why wasn’t it me?”

“How can life ever go on after this?”

If you’ve ever walked this dark valley, then I’m sure you can relate to these words from someone who found herself sinking under that very same pain:

“Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.”

I’m sure these words are familiar to you. They were spoken to Jesus by His close friend Martha following the death of her dear brother, Lazarus. And they reveal to us the painful questions of a grieving heart:

“I thought you loved me, Jesus.”

“Why didn’t you do something, Lord?”

“Couldn’t you answer my cry for help?”

“What are you doing right now?”

Perhaps you recognize the cry of your own heart in Martha’s heartfelt plea. If so, then let me encourage you to cling to the promises of God. His promises will pour healing balm on your wounds of grief like nothing else will.

Here are two promises to meditate on when the pain overwhelms you:

First, remember that God understands your pain. Fully. As Isaiah 53:3 says, “He was … a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief.”

Jesus knew what it was like to experience pain and sorrow. He wept for his friend Lazarus, right there with Martha and Mary. Just as Jesus grieved with his beloved friends, He promises to be with you through your grief.

Second, remember that God will hold you firm, even when you feel like you’re sinking in the storms of grief. Psalm 46:1 says, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” He will never leave or forsake you. Never.

So friend, remember that no matter how deep the abyss of pain seems to be, God has promised to be with you. Cling to His Word: He will help you get through, find hope, move forward and break free from grief.

