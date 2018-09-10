Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION

Karol Markowicz: Being a woman is pretty amazing -- unless you're a feminist, of course

Karol Markowicz
By | New York Post
United States Sen. Kamala Harris D-Calif., speaks at the 21st Annual Lake Tahoe Summit, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

United States Sen. Kamala Harris D-Calif., speaks at the 21st Annual Lake Tahoe Summit, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.  (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It’s always entertaining when a poorly thought-out feminist argument refutes itself, saving the rest of us the trouble.

In a widely shared moment late last week, Sen. Kamala Harris asked Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, “Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?”

The question was in the midst of Harris’ extensive grandstanding so Kavanaugh didn’t have an immediate answer. But there’s an obvious one: Selective Service.

Every American male 18-25 has to register with the Selective Service System, which maintains their information in the case of military conscription. If America is ever again in a war and needs to reinstate the draft, those male bodies will be the ones to go.

To continue reading on the New York Post click here

Karol Markowicz is a columnist at the New York Post. She has also written for Time, USA Today, The Observer, Heat Street, Federalist, Daily Beast and elsewhere.