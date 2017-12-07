Michael Goodwin: Trump did the right thing on Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL — Here’s the latest version of Fake News: President Trump ruined the mid-east peace process.

The assertion is a world-wide headline, but for it to have a shred of truth, there would have to be a peace process to ruin. But since there isn’t one, and hasn’t been one for years, the anti-Trump media is exposed again.

But hold on, Trump is more than just innocent of a false and foolish charge. By acknowledging what everybody in Israel already knows, that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish state, and by putting in motion the process of moving the American embassy there, the president is making history and calling the bluff of the Palestinians.

For 25 years, they’ve played a game with the world and previous American presidents. They endlessly demand a state, but will do nothing to build one. They won’t accept the various boundaries Israel offered, can’t or won’t hold free elections and won’t even negotiate in good faith.

