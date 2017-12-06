Islamic terrorists aren't the only people out to get Theresa May right now

Here’s some advice for British Prime Minister Theresa May: Islamic terrorists aren’t the only ones trying to kill you.

A day after British authorities confounded a plot to detonate an explosive near No. 10 Downing Street, then assassinate the PM, May could be excused for wondering if the storm clouds above her head are ever going away.

The foundering divorce negotiations between Britain and the European Union, a result of last June’s referendum, have taken on dangerous implications for May’s Conservative government, which is currently propped up only by the support of the Northern Ireland DUP. That support was threatened this week when May and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) split over how to police the border between the North and the Republic of Ireland, which remains firmly part of the E.U.

Ever since the two Irelands – one part of Great Britain, the other a sovereign country – negotiated an end to the decades-old conflict between them, the border between the North and Eire has been relatively open and peaceful. The terms of Brexit threatened to impose a “hard” border, which neither Ireland or its northern neighbor wants.

To make things worse, May is being harassed by her own backbenchers, some of whom think she’s botching her job. May stumbled badly earlier this year when she tried to fast-step national elections on the theory that she would win a mandate. Instead, the Tories lost ground, putting them at the mercy of the DUP.

Since then, her attempts to negotiate with the E.U. have been met with an attitude of arrogant dismissal. The European Union is falling apart due to its own ineptitude. Brussels has no compassion for a nation that actually wants to split away, but retain trading privileges.

The alternative to May is Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn, an out-and-out Socialist whose nationalization platform would leave Britain looking more like North Korea than North America. Still, recent polls show the left-wing Corbyn might just oust the unpopular May.

May’s other nemesis is the unrelentingly negative coverage of her government by the liberal British news media. Some so-called analysts are little more than Corbyn cheerleaders. The upper-class, overeducated twits who claim to know what’s going on in Westminster are really just howling for blood, a commodity few of them have ever seen in real life.

The prime minister has few options right now, none of them good. She might start avenging the attempt on her life by eradicating radical Islam in Great Britain. That, at least, would show some resolve, a quality she right now seems sadly to lack.