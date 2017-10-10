Dad: First, my son got a quiz about ‘shooting’ Trump. Now he is facing violent threats

A teenage supporter of President Trump is facing violent threats after he showed his father a copy of a classroom quiz that referenced shooting the president.

The quiz was administered during an English class at Wyoming’s Jackson Hole High School.

The full question read:

"Napoleon has the gun fired for a new occasion. What is the new occasion?"

He was shooting at Trump

His birthday

For completion of the windmill

To scare off the attackers of Animal Farm.

The online quiz was based on George Orwell's novel, "Animal Farm," according to parent Jim McCollum. He was a guest Monday on my nationally-syndicated radio program.

Mr. McCollum said he received a screenshot of the quiz from his son – a student in the class.

"This is not right. You don't do that to a sitting president -- you respect the office," McCollum told me in a telephone interview. "They used Trump's name -- insinuating gun violence and shooting the president."

"As torn apart as the country is right now, I could not tolerate that and let that go without saying something," he said.

McCollum said it was his decision, not his son’s decision to make the classroom quiz public. However, his son is facing the backlash.

“I received a telephone call from the school telling me they were putting extra security measures in place to protect my son,” he said.

“People are threatening violence against my son – simply for being a Trump supporter,” he told me.

The Teton County School District posted a statement on its website announcing they were investigating the incident.

They admitted the quiz contained an inappropriate answer.

"TCSD #1 takes seriously threats of any kind, regardless of intent," the district wrote. "We apologize to the students, families and community for this incident and will be addressing the issue with personnel."

McCollum told me his 16-year-old son is a big Trump supporter.

"He admires the man," he said. "He thinks the president is a cross between John Wayne and Clint Eastwood -- swagger and grit."

His son is considering enlisting in the Marines after high school -- and Trump's position on the military was a key factor.

"He loves the president's position - to have the biggest, baddest military on the planet," McCollum told me. "That inspired him. He wants to be a part of that."

Here's a thought for teachers across the fruited plain -- instead of indoctrinating the kids with your far-left political ideology, how about teach them how to parse participles and do long division?

And you educators who share your Trump assassination dreams with your students, might want put on a pot of coffee and open a package of your favorite cookies. You're about to get a visit from the Secret Service.

Correction: Due to an editing error a previous headline mischaracterized the nature of the threats directed at Jim McCollum's son. They are violent threats, not death threats.