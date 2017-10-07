Parent furious over teacher's 'shooting at Trump' quiz answer
A teacher at Wyoming's Jackson Hole High School on Thursday gave her students a multiple choice quiz that referenced shooting President Trump.
The online quiz was based on George Orwell's novel, "Animal Farm," according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide.
The full question read:
"Napoleon has the gun fired for a new occasion. What is the new occasion?"
* He was shooting at Trump
* His birthday
*For completion of the windmill
*To scare off the attackers of Animal Farm.
