Todd's American Dispatch

Parent furious over teacher's 'shooting at Trump' quiz answer

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes, Fox News
A teacher at Wyoming's Jackson Hole High School on Thursday gave her students a multiple choice quiz that referenced shooting President Trump. 

The online quiz was based on George Orwell's novel, "Animal Farm," according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

The full question read:

"Napoleon has the gun fired for a new occasion. What is the new occasion?"

* He was shooting at Trump

* His birthday

*For completion of the windmill

*To scare off the attackers of Animal Farm. 

