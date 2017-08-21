Trump is passing the ‘moral’ test when it comes to economic and national security policy

Expanding their attacks, many longtime critics of President Trump are accusing him of “moral failure.” Their claim is that his remarks following the Charlottesville, Va., mayhem failed to sufficiently condemn neo-Nazis and KKK wannabes.

While I believe Trump is being unfairly accused of praising white supremacists, he is certainly guilty of a fool’s errand in trying to draw fine distinctions among those on the right in the aftermath of the death of Heather Heyer. His disjointed, off-the-cuff delivery in a rowdy press conference in the lobby of Trump Tower compounded the impossible and gave license to those inclined to see him through the glass most darkly.

Still, morals are in the eyes of the beholder, and although I won’t argue with the “moral failure” chorus, there are other issues that also matter.

Those are the issues I find more compelling than rhetorical ones, and it is because of them that I’m not throwing in the towel on the Trump presidency.

Broadly speaking, these moral tests fall into two categories: Economic and national security.

To continue reading Michael Goodwin in the New York Post click here.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.