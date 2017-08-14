DC still hasn't come to grips with Trump presidency

From warnings of “fire and fury” to declarations of “locked and loaded,” President Trump is dealing with the North Korean crisis his way. Naturally, heads are exploding all over Washington.

You can’t change the way things are done, the chin-strokers and gatekeepers shout hysterically! You have to follow the road most traveled!

Nearly seven months into Trump’s term, it’s not just the irredeemable haters who can’t accept the outcome of the election. Even otherwise-sensible people refuse to come to grips with the meaning of Trump’s victory.

Voters wanted change, but Washington doesn’t. And that clash of wants defines the endless war over the Trump presidency.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.