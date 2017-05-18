Todd Starnes: School hosts special prom for Muslim girls

Hamtramck High School in Michigan is holding an all-girls prom to accommodate students who cannot attend the traditional co-ed prom because of cultural reasons.

In other words, the 'Princess Prom' was created to accommodate Muslim girls.

Mlive.com reports the event is "intended to create a safe space for Muslim girls who normally cover up in hijab to let their hair down in an environment with no boys and no cellphones."

No boys allowed. No cellphones allowed.

Phones are banned to prevent unveiled images of the girls from being posted to social media, the online news agency reported.

"We're on our phones 24-7 and if you don't have it for a few hours, it's so calming and everybody is having a fun time," said Aisha Khanum, an 18-year-old student at Hamtramck High School who has been on Princess Prom planning committee for three years.

