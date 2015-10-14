We watched a debate last night to see which candidate would be best able communicate their message about America from a progressive, or I guess socialist, point of view. Instead, we got a steady diet of Anderson Cooper trying to break the record for speed-talking. He sure confused the hell out of poor Bernie Sanders, who spent most of the evening saying the same thing my wife Suzanne kept asking: What? What was that question? Why is he talking so fast? What is this, a race? Why is he interrupting so much? Is he being paid by the word?

I really wish that one day in the future we get back to letting the presidential debates be about the candidates and not about the network or moderators and their posed questions. I say: Throw the candidates a topic and let them argue among themselves. We really want to hear how they respond to each other, not to the moderator.

It got so bad last night I took to social media on Mosh and Twitter, only to discover that my posts were what everybody else was thinking.

@rsancheztv “Anderson Fricking Cooper is making me fricking crazy. Shut the f** up and let them talk. It doesn't all have to be about you.”

I couldn’t help myself. But it must have hit a nerve, because within minutes the post had been picked by more than 3,000 tweaps.

As debates go, however, nothing was worse than the astoundingly insulting and patronizing way in which CNN brought in its minority reporters to ask specific minority questions. Really?

First, enter Don Lemon to introduce some young black youth wondering whether black lives matter. I happen to know Don. I also know he can’t tell you how embarrassed he was to do that, so let me do it for him since he wants to keep his job and they can’t fire me twice.

It was awful. To bring in a talented African-American journalist who is quite capable of engaging in all manner of subjects, while limiting him to “black stuff” is downright insulting.

Then, to make matters worse, they bring in a Hispanic reporter to ask the “Latino Stuff.” Because, of course, Hispanic reporters are incapable of engaging in topics other than immigration issues and maybe bean recipes — at least according to CNN.

Just about this time I'm getting ready to throw something at the TV, but I decide the better course of action would be to tweet.

@rsancheztv “It really is demeaning to Hispanic and black reporters at CNN to only allow them to ask "Hispanic or black questions?"

Once again I hit a nerve, because within minutes almost 4,000 people have hit the post. And when I tweet again about the tone deafness of a network that fails to recognize how it’s marginalizing minorities, again the response is broad.

@rsancheztv “Wow, they bring in a Hispanic dude to ask a Latino question and a black dude to ask a black question. Can they re-fire me?”

I better stop while I’m ahead. But since my editors at Fox News Latino assigned me to pick winners and losers, here you go. Winner: Vice President Joe Biden. Loser: The Cable News Network.

Rick Sanchez is a contributor for Fox News Latino.

