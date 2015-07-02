Dear Mr. Trump,

Eight years ago we made history by voting the first African American president into office, and now we are on the verge of making history once more by not voting the first openly racist candidate against Mexicans into office next year.

Oh, and if you were wondering who that is — that’s you.

As you’ve said before, you love Mexican people, you have a “tremendous relationship” with Mexico, and “respect Mexico,” too. So take this as a letter out of love and respect from me to you, Mr. Trump. You’re mouth has become the source of everybody’s problems.

As a constituent, I’ve done my research about you.

I used to admire your tenacity for spotting successful business ventures. You’ve earned your money, to say the least, and have crafted a career that is worth the billions of dollars in your net worth.

Your generalization of Mexicans being people who bring drugs, crime, and rape to the United States is now the rallying cry of Mexicans across the world. - Ingrid Vasquez

But it’s like you’ve said before — you’ve “had the same beliefs for years.” That’s understandable. And you and I both know any American citizen is given to right to voice their beliefs through the first amendment of the United States constitution. Your opinions are a constitutional right and as your friend Ted Cruz has said — anyone who “stands up for principle” is admirable.

So for that, Mr. Trump, I applaud you. Your generalization of Mexicans being people who bring drugs, crime, and rape to the United States is now the rallying cry of Mexicans across the world.

I myself am the product of two Mexicans, Mr. Trump, but must inform you am neither a drug trafficker, a criminal, or a rapist.

Yes, I have parents who never graduated from high school. Yes, I grew up in a trailer home. Yes, my parents don’t speak English. This might be what you expect, I suppose.

My parents however, have single-handedly (sort of like yourself) been two of the strongest working people the United States has seen. My mother, a three-time cancer survivor, worked for more than 10 years in a nursing home until the very last day before she went into surgery and ultimately retired. My father, an amputee and diabetic, worked in construction since he was 16 years old and while he may not be working anymore, continues to go beyond the limitations that doctors and society have set upon him.

I agree that there are many prevalent issues in which Mexico, or Mexicans, have been the ones who committed the crime. In itself however, I also agree that there are many prevalent issues in which Mexico and Mexicans have been the victims of crime.

But I guess that this may be the reason why I identify as Mexican-American.

Mexico and Mexicans have and will always be the underdog. But the only reason we even flinched when your comments were put in front of cameras was because this involves the next president of the United States. And so Mr. Trump, I regret to inform you that the United States will not be voting the first openly racist candidate against Mexicans into office next year.

You’re fired. Or better yet — not hired.

Ingrid Vasquez is a fourth-year Journalism and Mexican American Studies student at the University of Texas at Austin.

