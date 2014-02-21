Guess who’s proving Karl Rove wrong? Why, it’s our old friend Miley Cyrus, that’s who.

Cyrus is doing so with what’s tantamount to a twerk. I must admit I had to look it up before I actually wrote the word. So here’s the urban dictionary definition: “The rhythmic gyrating of the lower fleshy extremities in a lascivious manner with the intent to elicit sexual arousal or laughter in ones intended audience.”

Actually, Miley “out-Miley’d” herself. In case you missed it, she’s got a new act and she’s showing it off on tour. It involves a simulated oral sex scene with none other than the former president of the United States. That’s right, she’s doing it… the scene that is… with William Jefferson Clinton. Apparently, Miley thinks the former president’s peccadilloes are relevant enough to include in her tour.

Who would argue with that right? Who would argue with Miley Cyrus? Karl Rove, that’s who. He's on a one man mission to save Republicans from themselves. He doesn’t want them to go after political low-hanging fruit by attacking or even mentioning the former president’s Monica Lewinsky moment.

Rove recently zeroed in on Kentucky Senator Rand Paul for bringing up the Lewinsky affair.

"Frankly, Rand Paul spending a lot of time talking about the mistakes of Bill Clinton does not look like a big agenda for the future of the country," Karl Rove said on Fox News.

"I’m not certain, again, that beating up on Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky is a particularly good thing to strengthen your skills," he added.

Rove seems to be making the argument that Mr. Clinton’s affair is not relevant. Rand Paul, obviously, begs to differ. And frankly, I find Rove’s criticism unjustified in light of the fact that Paul was simply answering a direct question that he was asked by Meet the Press moderator David Gregory.

Gregory asked whether the Monica Lewinsky scandal would be fair game if Hillary Clinton decides to run for president and Paul responded with was an honest and accurate answer.

"He took advantage of a girl that was 20 years old and an intern in his office," he said. "There is no excuse for that and that is predatory behavior. …We shouldn't want to associate with people who would take advantage of a young girl in his office."

Paul added: "If there was somebody in my community who did that … we would disassociate from [them]."

Politics and pop culture make for strange bedfellows. Miley Cyrus, hardly a conservative, and Rand Paul, a pure conservative with libertarian leanings, in principle agree that Mr. Clinton’s White House shenanigans are relevant.

Here’s what I say: Forget Rand Paul, I put my money on Miley Cyrus. After all, what or who is more relevant than her these days?

If she thinks it’s relevant, I say then it’s relevant. It’s not like Mrs. Clinton is married to some guy we’ve never heard of. We know exactly what Bill Clinton returning to the White House would represent.

And as a front runner for the Democratic nomination, Hillary Clinton appears on the cusp of trying to make it happen. She’s on the cusp of making Bill Clinton the first president to return to the White House in an entirely different capacity. It’s a distinction that no American has ever held — ”First Gentleman.”

Rove says it’s not relevant. Miley says it is. As a strategist, I respect Rove. As a judge of what sells, I’ll take Miley all day long.