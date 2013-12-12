Stop the presses! Oh dear! Every recent poll from AP, NBC, CBS, Quinnipiac, Pew, and Bloomberg says the same thing: the White House and his occupant have a major problem. The President’s approval rating is the worst of his presidency. In one of these polls a whole 58 percent disapprove of his job! And a combined 50 percent say they are either “disappointed” or “dissatisfied” with the president, versus a combined 28 percent who are “proud” or “satisfied.”

Most people are aware of Abraham Lincoln’s famous quote, “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.” Well it seems to me that according to all these polls, the majority of Americans are not willing to be fooled any longer.

Every White House move is a calculated political exchange. Americans have realized it and they don’t like it. - Rosario Marin, Former U.S. Treasurer

As the President’s polling numbers continue on a steady decline, the series of excuses coming from the White House range from the depressed to the comical. A lot of the gloom and doom of these polls can be blamed on the disastrous roll-out of Obamacare. However, there is more to be read in here especially when the majority of Americans have yet to feel the negative economic impact of the President’s signature accomplishment.

The website will be fixed but then, Americans will have to deal with the loss of their plans, the loss of their doctors, and the higher costs of their healthcare. No amount of public relations stunts, feel-good conference calls or presidential speeches will be able to lower those costs, so they will not be able to turn around those poll numbers.

Reality has hit the White House harder than the polls suggest. Point in fact: the hiring of John Podesta, the new savior of this administration, seen in some quarters as more of a panic measure than a calculated political move to steady a ship. If the most generous thing that can be said about him is that he is an old hand, then he has been at it long enough to recognize that this White House needs major surgery.

It is possible Mr. Podesta might be able to have some impact and stop the bleeding. I don’t know whether he will succeed, if in fact all of the same people who have been front and center in this White House continue to stay in their current positions. There are many of them whose political credentials are extensive, but few who have extensive governing credentials. Actually, that has been the main problem. Everything has been seen through a political lens. Every White House move is a calculated political exchange. Americans have realized it and they don’t like it.

The President has lost ground with all of his important constituents: independents, young people, and for crying out loud, even Latinos have soured on him. According to NBC, 42 percent said they approve of the President’s performance as opposed to last year when nearly 75 percent of Hispanics approved of it. For Latinos it is not so much about Obamacare; it is worse than that. It is just plain disappointment.