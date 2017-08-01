Solar Eclipse 2017

Latest Features
Four more solar eclipses will be visible in the U.S. this century
Paul Sutter is an astrophysicist at The Ohio State University and the chief scientist at COSI science center.
Top five worst superstitions about solar eclipses
On Aug. 21, skywatchers in the U.S. will gather to observe a total solar eclipse, a memorable event in which the Moon will gradually cover 100 percent of the Sun.
During eclipses, astronomers try to reveal the secrets of the solar wind
Shadia Habbal has been on a bit of a losing streak.
Citing safety concerns, Amazon offers refunds on some solar eclipse glasses
Amazon has offered refunds on some solar eclipse glasses purchased via its site, citing concerns about consumer safety.
Total solar eclipse expected to send 'record crowds' to U.S. National Parks, say officials
Officials expect visitors to flood the 21 National Parks located in the path of totality.
South Carolina warns citizens of 'Lizard Man' sightings during solar eclipse
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) is warning citizens in several of its counties to be vigilant of paranormal activity associated with the upcoming total solar eclipse.
Hertz forced to cancel 'hundreds' of car reservations weeks before eclipse
Hertz overbooks and customers are furious.
Stunning pictures of solar eclipses
As the US prepares for a total eclipse of the sun here is a look at previous eclipses around the world
What causes a total solar eclipse?
The moon will block the sun in a total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.
Photographing the solar eclipse: What you need to know
Getting a photo of the solar eclipse on August 21 won’t be as easy as taking any other picture, experts say.