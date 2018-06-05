Celebs in court: What they wore before the judge

See how these controversial figures chose to dress for court.

Janine Puhak

Harvey Weinstein Harvey Weinstein leaves court in the Manhattan borough of New York City on June 5, 2018. (Splash News) harvey-weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein wore a blue V-neck sweater with a blazer and dress pants as he turned himself in to the New York City Police Department on May 25, 2018. (Reuters) harvey-weinstein

Bill Cosby Bill Cosby, left, arrives with his wife, Camille, for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP) bill-cosby-

Allison Mack "Smallville" actress Allison Mack departs New York court after being granted bail following being charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy, April 24, 2018. (AP) allison-mack

Stormy Daniels Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left, stands with her lawyer Michael Avenatti as she speaks outside federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. (AP) stormy-daniels

Amber Heard Actress Amber Heard appeared in Superior Court of Los Angeles in May 2016 with what appears to be a bruise on her right cheek after obtaining a restraining order against husband Johnny Depp. (Reuters) amber-heard

Amal Clooney Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney arrives to meet with Attorney General Mohamed Anil at Velaanaage Attorney Generals Office in Male, Maldives, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. (AP) amal-clooney

Aaron Hernandez Aaron Hernandez speaks with his lawyer Michael Fee, right, during a hearing in Fall River superior court Monday July 7, 2014, in Fall River, Mass. The Judge agreed that Hernandez could be moved to a jail closer to Boston while he awaits his trial for the murder of Odin Lloyd. (AP) aaron-hernandez

Justin Bieber Justin Bieber appearing in court via video feed in Miami. Video of Bieber at a South Florida police station after his January arrest is expected to be made public, with some sensitive parts omitted. Miami-Dade County prosecutors said DVDs of about 10 hours of video will be made public Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. (AP) justin-bieber

Amanda Bynes Actress Amanda Bynes arrives for a court hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, July 9, 2013. Bynes is charged with reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with physical evidence. (Reuters) amanda-bynes

Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan arrives for a progress report on her probation for theft charges at Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday, March 29, 2012. (AP) lindsay-lohan

Lindsay Lohan Actress Lindsay Lohan, left, is shown in court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley during a hearing in Beverly Hills, Calif., Monday, May 24, 2010. (AP) lindsay-lohan

Martha Stewart Martha Stewart reads a statement after sentencing at Manhattan federal court, Friday July 16, 2004, in New York. Stewart was sentenced Friday to five months in prison and five months of home confinement for lying about a stock sale. (AP) martha-stewart-

Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell is seen at the U.N.-backed Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam, Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2010. (AP) naomi-campbell