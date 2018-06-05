Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Style + Beauty

Celebs in court: What they wore before the judge
See how these controversial figures chose to dress for court.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein leaves court in the Manhattan borough of New York City on June 5, 2018.
(Splash News)

Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein wore a blue V-neck sweater with a blazer and dress pants as he turned himself  in to the New York City Police Department on May 25, 2018.
(Reuters)

Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby, left, arrives with his wife, Camille, for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
(AP)

Allison Mack

"Smallville" actress Allison Mack departs New York court after being granted bail following being charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy, April 24, 2018. 
(AP)

Stormy Daniels

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left, stands with her lawyer Michael Avenatti as she speaks outside federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York.
(AP)

Amber Heard

Actress Amber Heard appeared in Superior Court of Los Angeles in May 2016  with what appears to be a bruise on her right cheek after obtaining a restraining order against husband Johnny Depp.

 

(Reuters)

Amal Clooney

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney arrives to meet with Attorney General Mohamed Anil at Velaanaage Attorney Generals Office in Male, Maldives, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. 
(AP)

Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez speaks with his lawyer Michael Fee, right, during a hearing in Fall River superior court Monday July 7, 2014, in Fall River, Mass.  The  Judge agreed that Hernandez could be moved to a jail closer to Boston while he awaits his trial for the murder of Odin Lloyd.
(AP)

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber appearing in court via video feed in Miami. Video of Bieber at a South Florida police station after his January arrest is expected to be made public, with some sensitive parts omitted. Miami-Dade County prosecutors said DVDs of about 10 hours of video will be made public Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014.
(AP)

Amanda Bynes

Actress Amanda Bynes arrives for a court hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, July 9, 2013. Bynes is charged with reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with physical evidence. 
(Reuters)

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan arrives for a progress report on her probation for theft charges at Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday, March 29, 2012.
(AP)

Lindsay Lohan

Actress Lindsay Lohan, left, is shown in court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley during a hearing in Beverly Hills, Calif., Monday, May 24, 2010. 
(AP)

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart reads a statement after sentencing at Manhattan federal court, Friday July 16, 2004, in New York. Stewart was sentenced Friday to five months in prison and five months of home confinement for lying about a stock sale.  
(AP)

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell is seen at the U.N.-backed Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam, Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2010. 
(AP)

O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson holds up his hands to the jury in this June 15, 1995 file photo. Simpson's civil trial, the sequel to the criminal trial in which he was acquitted of the murders of his wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, is set to start September 17. 
(Reuters)

Celebs in court: What they wore before the judge

See how these controversial figures chose to dress for court.

More From Our Sponsors